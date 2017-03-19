Leishman Wins Arnold Palmer Invitational

   ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Marc Leishman of Australia holed a 50-foot eagle putt on the 16th hole to take the lead, and he stayed there with two tough pars to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational and earn a trip to the Masters.
 
   Leishman pitch from 45 yards short of the 18th green rolled out to 3 feet, and he made the par putt for a 3-under 69.
 
   Kevin Kisner had a three-shot lead at the turn, but he didn't make a birdie over his final 11 holes.
 
   Rory McIlroy made a late charge and tied for the lead with a wild birdie around a tree and over the water on the 16th hole, only to three-putt the final hole from 30 feet.
 
   It was the first Arnold Palmer Invitational since the death last September of the tournament host.

