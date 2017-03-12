FSU to face Florida Gulf Coast in Orlando for NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – The Florida State men’s basketball has earned the No. 3 seed in the West Region and will play No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast in its first game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Amway Center in Orlando on Thursday, March 16. The game will begin at approximately 9:10 p.m. The Eagles won the regular season and conference tournament championships of the Atlantic Sun and have a 26-7 overall record. The winner of the Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast game will face the winner of the Xavier vs. Maryland on Saturday also in Orlando.



The Seminoles’ selection to the 2017 NCAA Tournament marks the 15th time the Seminoles will appear in the NCAA Tournament and fifth time under head coach Leonard Hamilton. The Seminoles participated in the NCAA in a school-record four consecutive seasons from 2009-12. Florida State has now participated in the postseason in 12 of Hamilton’s 15 seasons at Florida State.



Florida State enters the 2017 NCAA Tournament with a 25-8 record and a 12-6 mark in ACC play. The Seminoles finished in second place in the ACC standings and were the No. 2 seed in last week’s ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Florida State defeated Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals before falling to Notre Dame in the semifinals of the tournament.



Florida State enters the 2017 NCAA Tournament as the national leader with six wins over teams in the top 25 of the latest RPI – No. 6, Duke (88-72, January 10 in Tallahassee), No. 7 Louisville (73-68, January 21 in Tallahassee), No. 10 Florida (83-78, December 11 in Tallahassee), No. 18 Virginia (60-58, December 31, in Charlottesville), No. 21 Minnesota (75-67, November 28 in Tallahassee), and No. 23 Notre Dame (83-80, January 18 in Tallahassee). The Seminoles begin play in the 2017 NCAA Tournament ranked 13th in the latest NCAA RPI.



Florida State’s Dwayne Bacon (All-ACC Second Team), Jonathan Isaac (All-ACC Freshman Team, All-ACC Honorable Mention) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (All-ACC Defensive Team) were all honored as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its post season all conference men’s basketball teams.



Bacon, who leads the Seminoles in scoring (career-high 16.8 ppg) and 3-point shots made (career-high 57 3FG made), was named to the All-ACC Second Team. He received the sixth-highest number of votes in the polling for the three all-ACC teams – giving him the highest number of votes of the five players named to the All-ACC Second Team. Isaac, who leads the Seminoles in rebounding (7.2 rpg) and blocked shots (1.5 bpg), earned All-ACC Honorable Mention and All-ACC Freshman team honors. Rathan-Mayes was named to the All-ACC Defensive team and finished fifth in the voting for the ACC Defensive Player of the year.