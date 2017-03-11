SMU Beats UCF 70-59

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Sterling Brown scored 22 points and No. 12 SMU beat UCF 70-59 on Saturday in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.



Semi Ojeleye added 17 points, and Shake Milton had 14 of his 16 points in the second half for the Mustangs (29-4). They are back in the championship game after missing last year's tournament because of NCAA sanctions. The Mustangs won the title in 2015.



SMU has won 15 straight games and 25 of its last 26 after a 4-3 start to their season.



B.J. Taylor had 20 points, and Nick Banyard 16 for the Knights (21-11). They had won six in a row.

