LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Lance Erving had 20 points to lead Leesburg to a 57-53 win against Cape Coral Mariner in the Florida class 6A boys' basketball championship game Saturday.
Leesburg (23-6) stormed out to a double-digit lead in the first half before holding off Mariner down the stretch. The Yellow Jackets scored the first 14 points of the game and pushed their lead to 38-21 by halftime.
Mariner (23-8) battled back in the third period and quickly got the lead down to 41-36 behind baskets from Amari Haynes and Jahmel Myers. But a 3-pointer from Erving made the score 44-36 and the Yellow Jackets finished the period strong and extended the lead to 49-38.
The Tritons, however, kept the game tight. A 3-pointer from Brandon Kostyk made the score 52-45 and another basket from Haynes made the score 56-51 with 29 seconds left. But Leesburg got a free throw from Cordrayius Graham and was able to kill the rest of the clock.
Graham had 17 for Leesburg while Haynes led Mariner with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Leesburg Wins Boys 6A State Championship
