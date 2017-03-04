Leesburg Wins Boys 6A State Championship

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Lance Erving had 20 points to lead Leesburg to a 57-53 win against Cape Coral Mariner in the Florida class 6A boys' basketball championship game Saturday.



Leesburg (23-6) stormed out to a double-digit lead in the first half before holding off Mariner down the stretch. The Yellow Jackets scored the first 14 points of the game and pushed their lead to 38-21 by halftime.



Mariner (23-8) battled back in the third period and quickly got the lead down to 41-36 behind baskets from Amari Haynes and Jahmel Myers. But a 3-pointer from Erving made the score 44-36 and the Yellow Jackets finished the period strong and extended the lead to 49-38.



The Tritons, however, kept the game tight. A 3-pointer from Brandon Kostyk made the score 52-45 and another basket from Haynes made the score 56-51 with 29 seconds left. But Leesburg got a free throw from Cordrayius Graham and was able to kill the rest of the clock.



Graham had 17 for Leesburg while Haynes led Mariner with 15 points and eight rebounds.