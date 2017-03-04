UCF Women Beat Tulane

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – No. 4 seed UCF got 17 points from senior Zykira Lewis and used strong shooting in the second half to outlast fifth-seeded Tulane 61-57 in the quarterfinals of the Frontier Communications American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship.

The Knights shot 50-percent (13-of-26) in the second half after connecting on 9-of-31 shots (.290) in the opening stanza. Field goal percentage gave UCF the slight edge in the fourth quarter as the lead changed hands two times, but the period was evenly played as with each team shooting over 60-percent from the floor.

The Knights made four of six free-throws with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation to help seal the win after Kolby Morgan’s trey cut the Tulane deficit to two.

Tolulope Omokore had 11 points and a game high 10 for the Knights, while Aliyah Gregory and Korneila Wright joined her in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Green Wave was led by Morgan’s game-high 23 points. It was her 17 th 20-point outing of the season.