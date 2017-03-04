Vandy Upsets Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Riley LaChance's layup with 1:35 left gave Vanderbilt the lead for good, and the Commodores rallied from a 12-point deficit to upset No. 12 Florida 73-71 on Saturday and sweep the Gators.



With the win, Vanderbilt (17-14, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) has won five of six overall and polished up its resume for the NCAA Tournament. The Commodores won despite one of their worst shooting days this season outside the arc by the SEC's best 3-point shooters.



Florida (24-7, 14-4) goes into the SEC Tournament having lost two of its last three.



The Gators led 54-42 with 12:06 left, then went cold down the stretch.



The Gators, who lost 68-66 to Vanderbilt in Gainesville in January, had their chances. Kasey Hill's driving layup missed with 6.7 seconds left, and a wild heave by the Gators came nowhere close to the backboard at the buzzer.