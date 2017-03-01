Orlando Pride announces 2017 schedule

- Orlando Pride unveils its second National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) schedule, which features 12 home matches at Orlando City Stadium – the Club’s new, state-of-the-art venue in downtown Orlando.

In 2017, the Pride will play a 24-game regular-season schedule, with 12 road matches to complement the home season. The complete 2017 schedule can be downloaded for desktop and mobile devices at the link here.

Three ticket options are currently available to fans by calling (855) ORL-CITY or at orlando-pride.com/tickets. For a limited time, fans can purchase season tickets for all 12 matches for the price of 10. Discounted tickets are also available for groups of 15 or more.

The Pride Opener Plus One package is now on sale, which includes a ticket to the Pride’s first match at Orlando City Stadium on April 22 and an additional 2017 game. That package can be purchased here.

Information on single-game tickets will be announced at a later date.

Most notable on the schedule, the Pride will host two doubleheaders over the summer with 5 p.m. ET matches on July 1 against Chicago Red Stars and on Sept. 23 against Portland Thorns FC. Orlando City B, the Club’s United Soccer League arm, will then host matches against FC Cincinnati and Charleston Battery, respectively.

Following the Pride’s 4 p.m. ET home opener against the Washington Spirit, the Club will face the reigning NWSL Champion North Carolina Courage (formerly Western New York Flash) in their second home game of the season on May 14.

Orlando’s home schedule will be active in the second half of the year, with six of its final nine matches from the confines of the 25,500-seat Orlando City Stadium.

Rivalries, regional travel and competitive parity were all taken into account as Orlando will play three games against six opponents and meet the other three teams twice. The Pride will host every team in the league at least once.

The NWSL will observe international FIFA dates three times during the 2017 season as players return to their national teams to compete during the weekends of June 10-11, July 29-30 and Sept. 16-17.

There will be no extended breaks during the 2017 season as there were during the two previous seasons to accommodate participation of players from the league in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The playoffs will commence after the 2017 regular season concludes on Sept. 30. Complete playoff details will be announced at a later date.