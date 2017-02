NASCAR Whiz Kid hit media day at the track Sports NASCAR Whiz Kid hit media day at the track FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff took Michael Nichols, a.k.a. "The NASCAR Whiz Kid," to NASCAR Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday.

Nichols is 11 years old, lives in the Daytona Beach area, is a super knowledgeable kid who you can't stump at NASCAR trivia, and he's very smart. He got some one-on-one interviews with drivers and stood with Shadoff on the red carpet to do the other big driver interviews.