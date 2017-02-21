Jaguars re-sign offensive lineman Shatley, adding depth

- The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed offensive lineman Tyler Shatley, keeping another player expected to add depth next season.

The Jaguars also re-signed offensive tackle Josh Wells last week. Shatley, Wells and receiver Allen Hurns made the opening-day roster as undrafted rookies in 2014. All three have signed new contracts in the last nine months - most recently Shatley on Tuesday - solid finds for general manager Dave Caldwell and his staff.

Shatley has appeared in 30 career games with four starts.

Caldwell says Shatley "embodies the 'next man up' approach, and we will continue to benefit from his selfless approach on and off the field for years to come."