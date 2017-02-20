Dale Jr. finding early success in return to racing at Daytona Sports Dale Jr. finding early success in return to racing at Daytona Despite not having raced for the past seven months, Dale Earnhardt Junior is having a pretty good first few days at the Daytona International Speedway.

The two-time Daytona 500 Champion qualified 2nd for next Sunday's Daytona 500 and is having a good time being back in the car. Junior battled concussion-like symptoms since he was last on the track, a condition, many thought, could've been the end of his racing career.

In an exclusive interview with Fox35, Adam Shadoff goes one on one with Junior in the SportsZone Spotlight.