Dale Jr. finding early success in return to racing at Daytona

By: Adam Shadoff

Posted:Feb 20 2017 12:43PM EST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 12:43PM EST

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Despite not having raced for the past seven months, Dale Earnhardt Junior is having a pretty good first few days at the Daytona International Speedway.

The two-time Daytona 500 Champion qualified 2nd for next Sunday's Daytona 500 and is having a good time being back in the car. Junior battled concussion-like symptoms since he was last on the track, a condition, many thought, could've been the end of his racing career.

In an exclusive interview with Fox35, Adam Shadoff goes one on one with Junior in the SportsZone Spotlight.

