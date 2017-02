Michael Lira's hometown race Sports Michael Lira's hometown race It wasn't the finish that central Florida's own Michael Lira had hoped for in his first ever Arca race at Daytona International Speedway, but that doesn't mean it wasn't a great experience.

The 19-year-old Spruce Creek High School graduate was involved in a mid-race wreck during the Lucas Oil 200 Saturday night, finishing 37th overall.

Lira will continue to run the Arca series this season and hopes to progress to the XFinity series.