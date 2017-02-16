Annika Invitational begins Friday at Reunion Resort Sports Annika Invitational begins Friday at Reunion Resort Seventy-two of the best girls junior golfers from all over the world are in Kissimmee this weekend. They're playing in the Annika Invitational, an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) event at Reunion Resort.

This is an invitational tournament, where most of the players in the field will move on to play college golf, and some past participants have gone on to play on the LPGA Tour.

Lake Nona resident and World Golf Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorrenstam lends her name to the event, and spends a lot of time over the course of the weekend giving back to the young golfers.

The event starts Friday and runs through Sunday.