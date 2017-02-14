Sources: Magic trade Serge Ibaka to Toronto

- According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical, the Orlando Magic have agreed to a trade that would send power forward Serge Ibaka to the Toronto Raptors for small forward Terrance Ross and a 2017 first round pick.

Ibaka was acquired by the Magic on the night of the NBA draft when the team sent the Oklahoma City Thunder Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

In the 2016-2017 season, Ibaka played 56 games for Orlando and averaged 15.1 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Ibaka will be a free agent after this season.