Development League to be renamed NBA Gatorade League

- The NBA Development League will be renamed to the NBA Gatorade League for the 2017-18 season.

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum says the agreement also allows the "G-League" to take advantage of Gatorade's Sports Science Institute. Tatum says the league will use the institute's "sports science expertise and knowledge to enhance player performance in our game" through nutrition, training and other advances.

Gatorade senior vice president and general manager Brett O'Brien listed several examples: testing for a player's sweat type and amount, if they are a fat burner or carbohydrate burner, recovery advances and joint health.

The league also remains a testing ground for changes that could be implemented into the parent league.