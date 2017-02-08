Washington leads No. 11 Cincinnati to 60-50 win over UCF

- Kyle Washington scored 14 points and No. 11 Cincinnati extended its winning streak to 15 games with a 60-50 victory over Central Florida on Wednesday night.

Washington also finished with 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season as Cincinnati (22-2, 11-0 American Athletic Conference) won its 23rd consecutive home game.

Facing the Knights' 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall before a crowd of 9,510, the Bearcats attempted 29 3-pointers, their second-highest total of the season and five shy of their season-high. They connected on nine.

Fall also finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points on five dunks and two tip-ins and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead Central Florida (15-9, 6-6), which has lost five of its last six games. B.J. Taylor also scored 14 points for the Knights.