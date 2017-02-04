Hawks Blow Out Magic 113-86

ATLANTA (AP) -- Paul Millsap scored 21 points, all in the first three quarters, and the Atlanta Hawks never trailed in their 113-86 runaway win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.



Tim Hardaway Jr. also had 21 points for Atlanta. Hardaway continued to make the most of his chance to start as Thabo Sefolosha missed his fourth straight game with a groin injury.



Millsap, Dennis Schroder and Dwight Howard sat out the fourth quarter. Schroder had 17 points and 10 assists.



Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 16 points. Elfrid Payton had 10 as Orlando's only other starter to score in double figures.



The Hawks (30-21) have won three of four and 15 of 20 to move to a season-high nine games over .500.