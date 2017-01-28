Gators Trounce Sooners 84-52

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Kevarrius Hayes scored a career-high 20 points to help No. 25 Florida beat Oklahoma 84-52 on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.



Canyon Barry scored 15 points and Devin Robinson had 13 for the Gators (16-5), who have won two in a row since dropping consecutive games to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.



Florida scored a season-high 106 points against LSU on Wednesday, and then held Oklahoma to 27.7-percent shooting.



Rashard Odomes scored 13 points for the Sooners (8-12), and Kameron McGusty had 10.



Senior guard Jordan Woodard, Oklahoma's leading scorer for the season with 17 points per game, went scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting.