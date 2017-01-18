Williams scores career-best 38; UCF beats South Florida

- Matt Williams made 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, both career highs, and Central Florida rolled to an 86-64 victory over South Florida on Tuesday night.

Williams, who surpassed his previous career-best of 24 points and eight 3s, was 12 of 23 from the field. Tanksley Efianayi added 12 points for Central Florida (14-4, 5-1 American), which has won seven of eight. Tacko Fall and A.J. Davis scored 10 points apiece. Davis grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Geno Thorpe had 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead South Florida (6-11, 0-6). Troy Holston added 16.

The Knights had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 42-30 halftime lead. UCF stretched its lead to 20-points with 14:34 to play and cruised from there.

UCF outrebounded the Bulls 46-30, and shot 14 of 37 (38 percent) from long range. South Florida made 7 of 17 (41 percent0 from distance.