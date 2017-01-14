UCF Beats Houston 77-70

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- B.J. Taylor scored 20 points and Central Florida never trailed in a 77-70 victory over Houston on Saturday.



Tanksley Efianayi and A.J. Davis added 15 points apiece for UCF (13-4, 4-1 American), which bounced back from a 64-49 loss at Connecticut that snapped a five-game win streak. Tacko Fall chipped in 11 points and made three dunks. Matt Williams had 10 points and six assists.



Rob Gray Jr. scored 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting to lead Houston (13-5, 4-2). Galen Robinson Jr. added 20 points and made three 3-pointers, and Damyean Dotson had 10 points.



The Knights had a 10-point lead with 4:24 left. Gray scored four points during an 8-1 spurt to pull Houston to 70-67 with 1:48 to go. Fall dunked and the Knights made 5 of 6 free throws to cap a 7-0 surge to seal it.