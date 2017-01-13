FOX 35's Shadoff a starter at Diamond Resorts Invitational Golf tournament Sports Shadoff a starter at Diamond Resorts Invitational FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff worked as the first tee starter and announcer at the Diamond Resorts Invitational Golf tournament at Tranquilo Golf Club Four Seasons.

The Tournament runs through Sunday, with celebrities paired with tour professionals. This event is co-sanctioned with the PGA Champions Tour.

Woody Austin shot a 12-under 59 on Friday, scoring 43 points in the modified Stableford event for PGA Tour Champions, LPGA Tour and celebrity players.

The 52-year-old Austin closed with a 3-foot par putt in pouring rain. He holed a 47-yard pitch for eagle on the par-5 ninth and had 10 birdies on the Four Seasons Resort's 6,626-yard Tranquilo Golf Club course. He earned six points for the eagle and three for each birdie.

Kevin Sutherland shot the only 59 in official PGA Tour Champions play, accomplishing the feat in the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open. On Thursday in the Sony Open in Hawaii, Justin Thomas had an 11-under 59 to become the seventh player with a sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

Joe Durant was second in the pro competition with 34 points. Lexi Thompson was tied for 13th with 26 points to top the four LPGA Tour players in the field.

Former pitcher Mark Mulder led the celebrity field with 26 points. Former third baseman Troy Glaus was a point back, and Atlanta Braves executive John Hart was third with 23.

The women are playing from the same tees as the seniors in the $750,000 professional competition. The celebrities are playing for $500,000.