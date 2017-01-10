NFL Pro Bowl Events Schedule

2017 NFL PRO BOWL PRESENTED BY AQUAFINA TO FEATURE EVENTS THROUGHOUT ORLANDO DURING WEEK-LONG CELEBRATION OF FOOTBALL​

The 2017 Pro Bowl presented by Aquafina in Orlando, Fla. is much more than a game on Sunday; it's a week-long celebration that unites and inspires the entire football community. In the week leading up to the game, the NFL will host events that will bring interactive fan experiences, youth and high school football competitions and a spirit of community to Orlando.

PRO BOWL WEEK activities include the NFL FLAG Championships and Punt, Pass and Kick National Championships; Pro Bowl Skills Showdown; free access to AFC and NFC team practices; NFL Pro Bowl Experience, a free, football-themed fan festival; NFL PLAY 60 activities; and a series of community events with local nonprofit organizations and military personnel. The week-long celebration will culminate with the Pro Bowl game featuring 88 of the NFL's best players on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium that will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8:00 PM ET. ​

In addition to the unprecedented number of youth and high school football events taking place during Pro Bowl Week, the NFL will recognize high school football coaches and programs in special ways. As part of the "Thank You, Coach" initiative, Pro Bowl players will invite their high school football coach to Orlando to be a part of Pro Bowl Week celebrations. For the first time, all of the nominees for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award will be honored and participate in Pro Bowl Week events, and the winner of the national award will be announced during the Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium. Additionally, players on the winning Pro Bowl team will be eligible to apply for a $10,000 grant from the NFL Foundation to support their youth or high school football program.