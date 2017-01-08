UConn Blasts UCF 64-69

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Rodney Purvis scored 17 points and UConn snapped a four-game losing streak by beating UCF 64-49 on Sunday.



Vance Jackson added 11 points and Jalen Adams had 10 for the Huskies (6-9, 1-3 American), who held the Knights (12-4, 3-1) to 33 percent shooting.



The Huskies led by 17 at halftime and by as many as 25 in the second half.



B.J. Taylor had 18 points for UCF, which suffered its first conference loss and saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Taylor was playing just his second game after missing a month with a broken right thumb.



He had seven of UCF's 17 field goals.



Tacko Fall, who UCF claims is one of the 40 tallest people in the world, came into the game shooting 80 percent from the floor, the second highest percentage in the nation. But the Huskies held the 7-foot-6 sophomore scoreless. He had just three rebounds.