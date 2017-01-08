Steelers Beat Dolphins 30-12

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ended Miami's brief postseason return.



The Steelers beat the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday in Miami's first playoff game since 2008. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game since 2000.



Antonio Brown caught a pair of touchdown passes from Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell broke Franco Harris' team record for rushing yards in a postseason game -- a mark that had stood since the 1975 Super Bowl. Bell had two touchdowns and 167 rushing yards.



The Steelers avenged a 15-point loss at Miami earlier this season by racing to a fast start against the Dolphins. Pittsburgh had 219 total yards in the first quarter -- the most in the first quarter of a playoff game since 1991.