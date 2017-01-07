Goodwin's late heroics help FGCU top Stetson 89-88

- Brandon Goodwin scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, including a layup with nine seconds left and three free throws with 0.6 seconds left, leading Florida Gulf Coast to a wild 89-88 win over Stetson on Saturday.

Goodwin hit two free throws with 36 seconds left to pull FGCU (12-5, 1-0 Atlantic Sun) within two, 86-84. Christian Terrell, who finished with 16 points, got a steal, setting up Goodwin for the tying layup.

But Stetson's Divine Miles assisted from half court to B.J. Glassford for a run-out layup, and the Hatters went up 88-86 with three seconds left.

Goodwin dribbled up the court with time expiring, pump faked to draw his defender in the air and shot from NBA 3-point range, drawing the three-shot foul. The play was reviewed and officials put 0.6 seconds on the game clock.

Rayjon Tucker had 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting for the Eagles.

Stetson (7-10, 1-0) led 85-77 with 1:21 remaining after trailing 45-36 at the break. Miles scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, adding five rebounds and seven assists.