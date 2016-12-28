Walker, Batum lead Hornets to 120-101 win over Magic

- Kemba Walker scored 21 points, Nicolas Batum had 20 and the Charlotte Hornets used a huge third quarter to rout the Orlando Magic 120-101 on Wednesday night.

Jeremy Lamb added 14 points and Ramon Sessions scored 13 off the bench as the Hornets won for the fourth time in five games. Charlotte shot 54.8 percent, including 10 of 24 on 3-pointers.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 20, all in the first half. Jodie Meeks scored 11 for the Magic, who won their previous two games.

Batum nearly had a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, but wasn't needed in the fourth quarter when both teams emptied their benches. Charlotte outscored Orlando 35-13 in the third to break open a close game.

The Hornets, who allowed Orlando to shoot 59 percent in the first half, were much more active on defense in the third quarter. Charlotte got points from six players during a six-minute stretch in the middle of the period when it outscored the Magic 28-2.

Most of the shots came in the open court following Magic turnovers or long rebounds off missed shots. Orlando shot 1 for 11 and committed four turnovers during that stretch, falling behind 92-61.

Jeff Green finally ended the misery with a three-point play, but by the end of the period, the Magic had made only five of 22 shots and trailed 97-68.

Neither team seemed particularly interested in playing defense during the first half. Walker and Batum combined for 26 points and seven assists as Charlotte shot 54.5 percent to take a 62-55 halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Charlotte has beaten Orlando five straight times and won seven of the last eight meetings. . C Cody Zeller cut the ring finger on his right hand but returned for the second half. . Charlotte leads the NBA in fewest turnovers with just 11.7 per game.

Magic: Leading scorer Evan Fournier missed his third straight game with a bruised heel. The team expects him to play Sunday against Indiana. . PG Elfrid Payton hit 35 of 60 shots (58.3 percent) in the previous five games. He was 2 for 10 against Charlotte. . Orlando is 6-11 at home this season.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At home Thursday night against Miami. Charlotte beat the Heat 97-91 in the second game of the season.

Magic: At the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Orlando shot a season-low 32.1 percent in a Nov. 14 visit to Indiana.