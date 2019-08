- ESPN's "College GameDay" is returning to Central Florida in a few weeks, making a stop at Walt Disney World, to kick off the college football season.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, and Maria Taylor will be broadcasting live from Magic Kingdom Park on Saturday, August 24. The crew will all be at all four theme parks preparing for the broadcast, according to the Disney Parks Blog. They will preview the highly anticipated game between the University of Miami and the University of Florida.

This is the second time in a year that ESPN's iconic college football preview show will be making a stop in Central Florida. "College GameDay" made its first-ever appearance at UCF last November, when the Knights hosted the Cincinnati Bearcats.

If you are visiting Magic Kingdom Park on August 24, check it out on Main Street, U.S.A.! And if you are at home, tune in to "College GameDay" on ESPN (9 a.m. – noon ET).

