- In honor of what would have been Arnold Palmer’s 90th birthday this year, the Arnold Palmer organization is launching a “90 for 90” campaign to celebrate 90 moments from Palmer’s incredible life.

Arnie’s Army, fans and supporters can join the celebration at www.blog.arnoldpalmer.com as well as via Twitter (@arnoldpalmer), Instagram (@arnoldpalmerofficial) and Facebook (@arnoldpalmerofficial) and share their reactions and Palmer memories using #AP90for90.

The highlighted moments will cover the full spectrum of Palmer’s life, including family, his love of aviation, his business prowess, the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and, of course, his incredible golf career.

More than just historical notes, the 90 moments are meant to emphasize the positive impact Palmer had on the world and to inspire others to live their best lives.



Information provided by www.arnoldpalmer.com