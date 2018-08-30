Recall Round Up: Charging cords, rubber toys, and gym equipment

(Background photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Background photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

- Charging cords for electric cars, rubber toys and gym equipment top this week's "Recall Round Up."

Ford is recalling the charging cords for more than 50,000 plug-in hybrid and electric cars because of possible fire hazards in electrical outlets. The company says the recall affects select 2012 through 2015 Focus electric, Fusion Energi and C-Max Energi plug-in hybrid Cars. Ford says owners can keep using the original 120 volt cords but should follow instructions for wall outlets.

The consumer product safety commission is recalling Rubber Critter Toys. The concern, the orange and yellow surface paint tested positive for levels of lead which exceed federal standards. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

And Cybex Smith Press is recalling certain models of their plate-loaded weight-lifting equipment. The CPSC says the hazard to consumers involves an unsteady weight bar which can fall. So far, 15-thousand units are part of the recall. The company received 27 reports of injuries, including serious injuries of paralysis and spinal fracture.