Z-Burger kicks off Independence Day with 9th Annual Burger Eating Competition

- DC burger restaurant Z-Burger is kicking off the July Fourth holiday once again with the 9th Annual Independence Burger Eating Championship from their shop in Tenleytown, Northwest DC.

Fourteen contestants from around the country will square off at the nation's top burger-eating contest. Top-ranked competitor Molly Schuyler has won the last three contests and the 125 pounder will be back to defend her title.

The ten-minute competition has a grand prize of $1,500 cash.

Featured Contestants include:

Molly Schuyler, Plumas Lake, California, #1 ranked Competitive Eater in the World, 28 Burgers in 10 minutes at Z-Burger 2016; 501 Wings in 30 minutes at 2018 Wing Bowl

Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti, Chicago, 444 Wings in 30 minutes at 2015 Wing Bowl

Bob Shoudt, "Notorious B.O.B." Royersford, Pa, #2 ranked competitive eater, Winner of Wing Bowl 25 with 409 total wings.

David "Tiger Wings and Things" Brunelli, Philadelphia, # 3 ranked competitive eater, Runner up in this year's Wing Bowl with 396 wings.

Dan "Killer" Kennedy West Decatur, PA, #4 ranked competitive eater, 4th place in this year's Wing Bowl.

First prize is $ $1,500 cash; second place prize is $850 cash; third place prize $500 cash; fourth place prize $400 cash; fifth place is $300 in Z-Burger food; sixth place is $200 in Z-Burger food; seventh place is $100 in Z-Burger food; eighth place is $75 in Z-Burger food; ninth place wins $50 in Z-Burger food and tenth place wins $25 in Z-Burger food.

Following the contest, all spectators will be treated to a free single burger until 2 p.m.