"So what do you do when you can't find a princess like you? You make up your own!" she said.
Sharing the photos to Facebook in a post that has since gone incredibly viral with more than 28,000 shares and 38,000 likes, the cosplayer smiled and posed in an elaborate Disney Cinderella-inspired costume (that she sewed herself), complete with the character's iconic hair and makeup and, of course, a bespoke glass arm.
The fairytale photoshoot was made complete by pictures with Mandy's husband, Ryan Purlsey, a Marine staff sergeant at MCAS Miramar, NBC San Diego reports, who dressed as a real-life Prince Charming in an outfit that Mandy also made by hand.
In one emotional picture that has since been liked over 5,000 times, the couple recreated the famous scene where the prince called after Cinderella as she fled the ball – but instead of holding her lost glass slipper, Ryan held his wife's glass forearm.
According to NBC, Mandy had the Cinderella planned to wear the Cinderella outfit to a recent Comic-Con that she ultimately had to miss after getting sick. The mom explained on social media that she was planning to save the look for next year, when a friend reached out and asked if she had any special pictures of herself to share with a little girl who had also been born without one arm.
Compelled, Mandy coordinated with her friend and photographer Kelly Anderson for the photo session in which she proudly wore the clear resin arm, made by artist and "fairy godfather" Gilbert Lozano for the storybook session.
"This costume is dedicated to all the little girls learning to navigate the world with their 'lucky fins' or other challenges," Mandy wrote online. "I hope you know you are beautiful, and that you are UNSTOPPABLE!!! Write your own story, and be your own kind of princess."
In a larger sense, the California woman said she never expected the special images to go as far and wide as they have.
"When we share our stories and learn to celebrate the beauty in our differences, we make the world a better place," Mandy told Yahoo. She detailed on Facebook that she's been "blown away" by the positive response to her now-viral photoshoot, and her favorite consequence of the now-famous story has been hearing from young "'lucky fin' princesses and princes" who were born with congenital amputations too.
"I think it sends a really great message to little girls, especially," photographer Anderson told NBC of her pal's inspirational tale.
"You can be creative. You can be beautiful. You can be the main character in your own story," she said.
Posted Sep 29 2019 11:06AM EDT
Updated Sep 29 2019 11:14AM EDT
Not the bean dip!
A grocery store employee in Oregon has been arrested on suspicion of providing her co-workers bean dip that had been laced with meth.
Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, following an investigation into the incident, which occurred earlier this month.
Posted Sep 29 2019 10:59AM EDT
Updated Sep 29 2019 11:00AM EDT
A Colorado Springs police officer who was shot in the line of duty in August 2018 finally got to meet his hero in New York on Friday.
Officer Cem Duzel recently returned to his home state of New York, where he will undergo rehab therapy.
Friday morning, WWE star John Cena visited Duzel and his family at their home.
Posted Sep 29 2019 09:42AM EDT
Updated Sep 29 2019 09:45AM EDT
The 'Most Magical Flight on Earth' opens Sunday at Walt Disney World.
On Sunday, Walt Disney World is opening their Disney Skyliner gondolas. They are the park's latest addition to one of the largest private transportation systems in the United States.
The aerial tram system will take visitors from hotels to theme parks while going 11 mph. The gondolas connect Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels. Those are Disney's Riviera Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney's Pop Century Resort and Disney's Art of Animation Resort.