WATCH: Firefighter gets engaged in 'Box Alarm' proposal

- Just before Christmas Eve, a fire captain received a gift of a lifetime.

Robert James of the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department convinced his fellow firefighting peers to help arrange his marriage proposal to longtime girlfriend Kathleen Nichols. He wanted to make it special.

In video shared on the fire department’s Facebook page, fire trucks, with sirens and lights on, made their way to the Rockville Town Square.

Nichols was waiting. James exited the fire truck, bent down to one knee, and popped the question.

She said yes.

The agency posted, “Congratulations Captain James! Earlier today, we supported Captain James with a "Box Alarm" marriage proposal to his longtime girlfriend Kathleen in Rockville Town Square. We wish you both a lifetime of health and happiness!”

