- The United States Honor Flag has arrived in Orlando for fallen State Trooper Tracy Vickers.

31-year-old Trooper Tracy Vickers was killed Friday morning after hitting some construction equipment and crashing into a vehicle on State Road 408 near the Conway Road exit in Orlando.

The Honor Flag was hand-delivered to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP Colonel Gene Spaulding described Vickers as a 'trooper's trooper,' stating that he "served as a field training officer, he trained and mentored new troops, and he also served on FHP's quick response force, responding to hurricanes, civil unrest and other major incidents."

A public viewing will take place on Wednesday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Orlando (Henry Chapel). A private memorial service and procession will take place Thursday.