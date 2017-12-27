World's tallest Lego tower built in honor of boy who died of cancer

-

A group in Tel Aviv built the tallest Lego tower on record to honor an 8-year-old boy who died of cancer.

The 118 foot Lego tower was constructed to remember Ben Sayag - a boy who loved playing with Lego bricks before his death.

It took about half-a-million bricks and thousands of volunteers to build the tower in the main square of the city.

"The dream of Shirley Bardugo and Ben Klinger who were the teachers of Ben Sayag who died of cancer was to break a Guinness record for his memorial and I'm happy being here today to make the final measurements and to see if we broke the Guinness record. The side is 36 meters long it's like a 12-story building," the CEO of Young Engineers, Amir Asor said.

Drone photos are set to be submitted to the Guinness Book of Records to verify the claim of a world record.

"It's a community effort to build from plastic elements the biggest tower in the world, 36 meters, as a community effort of all of the people of Tel Aviv, 26 community centers, Jews and Arabs rich and poor, orthodox and secular," Tel Aviv’s mayor, Ron Huldai said.