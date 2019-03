- Police say that somebody threw a rock off a railroad overpass in Texas, hitting a vehicle on an interstate below and killing one of its passengers.

The Temple Police Department released a statement on the incident. They said that on Saturday, officers responded to an unknown injury call near an Interstate 35 and Belair Drive.

The caller reportedly advised that a family of five were traveling northbound on the interstate when someone threw a large rock from the railroad track overpass onto the highway. The rock struck and entered the vehicle's windshield, making contact with the front seat passenger, 33-year-old Keila Ruby Flores.

Flores suffered significant injuries and was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said that they do not have any suspect information. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500. Tips can also be sent through the Bell County Crime Stoppers website, the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS.