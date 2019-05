- A pair of window washers were rescued on Wednesday morning from a malfunctioning lift on a high-rise in Oklahoma City.

Officials say that the lift became unstable around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. High winds made the basket swing wildly in the air while the two men held on. They were eventually brought down with the help of fire crews.

One man was hurt in this incident, but the extent of his injuries is still unclear.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department described it as an "intense and terrifying morning."

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.