Walmart service to deliver groceries inside customers' homes Walmart service to deliver groceries inside customers' homes addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/walmart-service-to-deliver-groceries-inside-customers-homes-1" addthis:title="Walmart service to deliver groceries inside customers' homes"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411326313.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411326313");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411326313-407308525"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walmart%20hikes%20prices%20due%20to%20tariffs_Banner_GETTY_1558035155670.jpg_7276703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walmart%20hikes%20prices%20due%20to%20tariffs_Banner_GETTY_1558035155670.jpg_7276703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walmart%20hikes%20prices%20due%20to%20tariffs_Banner_GETTY_1558035155670.jpg_7276703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walmart%20hikes%20prices%20due%20to%20tariffs_Banner_GETTY_1558035155670.jpg_7276703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walmart%20hikes%20prices%20due%20to%20tariffs_Banner_GETTY_1558035155670.jpg_7276703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walmart store in Chicago, Illinois, January 11, 2018.&nbsp;(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Walmart store in Chicago, Illinois, January 11, 2018. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411326313-407308525" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walmart%20hikes%20prices%20due%20to%20tariffs_Banner_GETTY_1558035155670.jpg_7276703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walmart%20hikes%20prices%20due%20to%20tariffs_Banner_GETTY_1558035155670.jpg_7276703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walmart%20hikes%20prices%20due%20to%20tariffs_Banner_GETTY_1558035155670.jpg_7276703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walmart%20hikes%20prices%20due%20to%20tariffs_Banner_GETTY_1558035155670.jpg_7276703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/16/Walmart%20hikes%20prices%20due%20to%20tariffs_Banner_GETTY_1558035155670.jpg_7276703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Walmart store in Chicago, Illinois, January 11, 2018.&nbsp;(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Walmart store in Chicago, Illinois, January 11, 2018. By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer
Posted Jun 07 2019 06:44AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 06:47AM EDT Later this year, the service, called InHome Delivery, will also accept returns for items purchased on Walmart.com.</p> <p>Two years ago, Walmart tested a similar service in the Silicon Valley area but teamed up with delivery startup Deliv and worked with August Home, makers of smart locks and smart home accessories. That test has since been stopped.</p> <p>The new service is part of Walmart's drive to expand its shopping options that include curbside pickup and online grocery delivery.</p> <p>Amazon offers a similar service in certain cities, dropping off packages inside homes, garages or car trunks. But the service is not for groceries.</p> <p>With Walmart's new service, customers place a grocery delivery order online and then select InHome Delivery and a delivery day at checkout.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/walmart-extends-debt-free-college-benefits-to-high-schoolers"><strong>RELATED: Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers</strong></a></p> <p>Walmart workers will use smart entry technology and a proprietary wearable camera to access the customer's home. That allows shoppers to control access into their home and give them the ability to watch the delivery remotely.</p> <p>Walmart said that the workers will go through an extensive training program that would prepare them for things like how to select the freshest groceries and how best to organize the refrigerator. Walmart declined to give specifics on the technology. It said it will share the fee details ahead of the fall launch.</p> <p>"Now, we can serve customers not in just the last mile, but in the last 15 feet," wrote Marc Lore, CEO of Walmart's U.S. e-commerce division, in a corporate blog post.</p> <p>With Amazon's service, customers need to be an Amazon Prime member and they have to buy a camera and a Wi-Fi-connected lock from the Seattle-based company that starts at $250. Shoppers will then be able to select in-home delivery on the Amazon app. When the delivery person shows up, he or she will knock first and scan the package, then Amazon will make sure the delivery person is at the right home and unlock the door. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Why there is no murder charge in Maleah Davis case, according to police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say they're still waiting on Maleah Davis' cause of death from the medical examiner.</p><p>According to a Houston police investigator, they don't have enough information to prove intent. That’s why there is no murder charge at this point, police say they're not looking at other suspects at this time.</p><p>Surveillance video shows the first time Maleah's mom, Brittany Bowens, was seen on surveillance video after her return from Massachusetts early Saturday morning on May 4. In the video, she is seen going by to check on the apartment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/armed-suspect-in-barricaded-standoff-with-officers-in-san-gabriel-police-say" title="Hours-long standoff in San Gabriel ends with suspect fatally shot by law enforcement" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/06/San_Gabriel_standoff_ends__suspect_fatal_0_7362802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/06/San_Gabriel_standoff_ends__suspect_fatal_0_7362802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/06/San_Gabriel_standoff_ends__suspect_fatal_0_7362802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/06/San_Gabriel_standoff_ends__suspect_fatal_0_7362802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/06/San_Gabriel_standoff_ends__suspect_fatal_0_7362802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An intense standoff in San Gabriel has ended with an armed suspect being fatally shot by law enforcement officers Thursday afternoon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hours-long standoff in San Gabriel ends with suspect fatally shot by law enforcement</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Oscar Flores, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An intense standoff in San Gabriel has ended with an armed suspect apparently being fatally shot by law enforcement officers Thursday afternoon.</p><p>The hours-long standoff began at about 12:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Brighton Street when San Gabriel police were called to investigate a report of a family dispute. An exchange of gunfire then occurred between the arriving officers and the suspect. The suspect then retreated inside the home.</p><p>Police closed off the area of Saxon Avenue and Brighton Street as well as the westbound 10 freeway from San Gabriel Boulevard to Del Mar and evacuated nearby homes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/deaths-brutal-attack-details-on-recent-cases-involving-us-tourists-at-dominican-republic-resorts" title="Deaths, brutal attack: Details on recent cases involving U.S. tourists at Dominican Republic resorts" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/DR_1559857750417_7361036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/DR_1559857750417_7361036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/DR_1559857750417_7361036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/DR_1559857750417_7361036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/DR_1559857750417_7361036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dominican authorities said they were investigating the causes of the three recent deaths." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deaths, brutal attack: Details on recent cases involving U.S. tourists at Dominican Republic resorts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three Americans died within less than a week while staying at the same hotel chain in the Dominican Republic, while other reports surfaced from families of loved ones who died of similar circumstances at various resorts across the Caribbean country.</p><p>This, while another woman detailed a vicious, hours-long attack that happened while she was vacationing earlier this year.</p><p>Dominican authorities said Wednesday they were investigating the causes of the three recent deaths. Here is what we know about some of the recent cases:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vehicle-crashes-into-pond-near-orlando-international-airport" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/car%20in%20water%20for%20web_1559911287573.png_7363411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vehicle crashes into pond near Orlando International Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/girl-8-told-to-put-rag-in-her-mouth-during-beatings-in-foster-home-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 8, told to put rag in her mouth during beatings in foster home, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/norwegian-cruise-ship-headed-for-cuba-comes-back-to-florida-after-trump-s-travel-ban" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/suspects_1559909480572_7362874_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Norwegian cruise ship headed for Cuba comes back to Florida after Trump's travel ban</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/trump-launches-blistering-attack-on-nasty-vindictive-horrible-pelosi" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/23/TZ%20PELOSI%20TRUMP%20TWEETS_00.00.04.24_1548253949768.png_6658771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump launches blistering attack on 'nasty, vindictive, horrible' Pelosi</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/manatee-county-deputies-searching-for-missing-elderly-man-with-memory-loss" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/felma%20spivey%20for%20web_1559907412286.png_7362858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/felma%20spivey%20for%20web_1559907412286.png_7362858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/felma%20spivey%20for%20web_1559907412286.png_7362858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/felma%20spivey%20for%20web_1559907412286.png_7362858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/felma%20spivey%20for%20web_1559907412286.png_7362858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee County deputies searching for missing elderly man with memory loss</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 