Two deputies injured after being shot in Northern Virginia

- Two deputies are in good condition after they were shot in Sterling, Loudoun County officials say.

Investigators say it happened on Sunday afternoon on Christmas Eve Day at 46728 Hollow Mountain Place.

Loudoun County Sheriffs say the deputies were called for a "domestic incident."

A man was arguing with his daughter. Three Deputies encountered him upstairs by a closet. That is when he reached for a gun and fired.

One of the deputies was able to taze the suspect and place him under arrest.

Detectives say the two deputies were taken to Reston hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the Deputies, a female, was shot in the leg, the other, a male shot in the arm and both legs. Neither one will require surgery.

Officials say a suspect is in custody.

Neighbors tell FOX 5's Evan Lambert they heard screams, followed by three loud pops. They say they then saw deputies being carried out, as well as a man being dragged out by other deputies.