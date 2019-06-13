Updates continued to pour in throughout the week. On June 9th, Kate made another Facebook post about Pikachu and claimed that she was stolen and still out there.
"Pikachu was stolen and someone knows where she is," Kate said in the post.
Kate also offered a reward for Pikachu's return, which was later increased to $2,250.
Unfortunately though, on June 14th, the Stolen Horse International Net Posse posted on Facebook that Pikachu was found dead on Wednesday night. No further details were provided on why or where.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
Posted Jun 13 2019 01:39PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 02:42PM EDT
If you're struggling to come up with a gift for your dad on Father's Day, you might want to just pick up the phone rather than buying him a new tie.
A new survey of 2,000 dads found that 76 percent prefer an experience over a physical gift, and the most wanted gift was just a simple phone call from his kids.
While catching up with his son or daughter topped the list, 41 percent would take a big, juicy steak for dinner and 38 percent just want some peace and quiet this Father's Day.
Posted Jun 13 2019 12:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 02:40PM EDT
INDIANA (FOX 5 NY) – Police say they have arrested an Indiana man who broke into an apartment in an attempt to take a little girl.
Benjamin Dillon, 37, is facing a long list of charges, including burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer and intimidation after authorities say he broke into a Lebanon apartment, claiming that the 6-year-old girl inside was his daughter and he was determined to take her.
“I was sound asleep in my bedroom and this guy came kicking in and said, ‘You have my daughter,’” Patty Roth, the girl’s grandmother, told WTTV .
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:33AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:37AM EDT
A Texas border city with a population of about 2,200 has declared itself a sanctuary for the unborn and has banned abortion.
Waskom, Texas, which borders Louisiana 20 miles west of Shreveport, claims to be the first city in the nation to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn" by way of a resolution and ordinance unanimously passed by five members of the city council Tuesday night.
The ordinance makes organizations that perform abortions or assist in obtaining them "criminal organizations," such as Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, and others like them.