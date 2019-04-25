< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:03PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:09PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> But soon, members of the <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-health-standards-review-includes-broadening-sex-education-curriculum">Texas Board of Education will consider whether to add new topics </a>like “sexual risk reduction methods,” “healthy relationships,” and “anatomy” in grades as early as kindergarten.</p> <p>The recommendations are part of Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath’s Essential Knowledge and Skills review for health education, which included input from health experts.</p> <p>“It is about time that Texas come into the 21st century,” said Kathy Miller, president of the Texas Freedom Network, which has long pushed for changes to the curriculum.</p> <p>According to the Guttmacher Institute, a think tank that focuses on sexual and reproductive rights, Texas is one of 37 states that require abstinence to be taught at school. About 27 states require that abstinence be stressed and 10 require that it be covered, according to the institute.</p> <p>If approved, Morath’s report could bring the first change to health standards in the state since 1998.</p> <p>“While parents and families are the primary educators regarding their children’s reproductive health behaviors, schools can also play an important role,” Morath wrote.</p> <p>State law requires districts to “devote more attention to abstinence from sexual activity than to any other behavior,” a policy that Miller says is out of touch from today’s reality.</p> <p>“If we teach abstinence-only sex education, we're ignoring the nearly 60 percent of students who say that they are sexually active before they graduate from high school. We're ignoring LGBTQ students because our abstinence-only sex education does not deal with sexual orientation or gender identity,” Miller said.</p> <p>According to the review, “an understanding of a sense of self” can be introduced as a child enters kindergarten. “By the end of middle school, adolescents should understand sexual risk avoidance as the primary goal and learn sexual risk reduction methods that may be needed later in their lives,” Morath suggests.</p> <p>“It seems the report is referring to an awareness of interactions with others, for example helping young children to learn about physical boundaries and respecting others' personal space. It also refers to a child's sense of self-confidence, which of course we want them to develop,” said Barbara Cargill, a Republican member of the state’s board of education.</p> <p>But, not everyone agrees that the changes should be made.</p> <p>“Abstinence is risk avoidance. We don’t educate our children to drink safely or do drugs safely,” said Alice Linahan, president of Women on the Wall, a group that protects parental rights.</p> <p>Linahan believes parents should choose how sex education is taught.</p> <p>“It’s a dangerous road to go. They lose their right as parents to decide when and how their children to be taught about sex education,” she said.</p> <p>Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows Texas ranks fourth in the nation for teen birth rates, with more than 30,000 pregnancies. In 2016, Texas’ teen birth rate was nearly 31 out of 1,000 girls between the ages of 15 and 19, compared with the national rate of 20 out of 1,000, according to the agency.</p> <p>The state board of education is planning a final vote on the new health standards in September 2020. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/bank-of-america-will-no-longer-do-business-with-operators-of-detention-centers" title="Bank of America will no longer do business with operators of detention centers" data-articleId="415046399" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY%20bank%20of%20america_1554818298528.png_7081602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY%20bank%20of%20america_1554818298528.png_7081602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY%20bank%20of%20america_1554818298528.png_7081602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY%20bank%20of%20america_1554818298528.png_7081602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/09/GETTY%20bank%20of%20america_1554818298528.png_7081602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bank of America will no longer do business with operators of detention centers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bank of America will no longer do business with the operators of private prisons and detention centers, according to Fox Business .</p><p>"We have decided to exit the relationships we have with companies providing prisoner and immigrant detention services for federal and state governments, as expeditiously as possible," a Bank of America spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement.</p><p>Bloomberg reported that the bank had been discussing this issue for some time. The decision was made after the bank reviewed its policy through its environmental, social and governance committee. The company also met with its internal Hispanic and black leaders.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-with-autism-missing-fort-bend-county-sheriffs-office-says" title="Man with autism who was reported missing has been found safe" data-articleId="415020499" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/missing%20fort%20bend_1561605334865.JPG_7449114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/missing%20fort%20bend_1561605334865.JPG_7449114_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/missing%20fort%20bend_1561605334865.JPG_7449114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/missing%20fort%20bend_1561605334865.JPG_7449114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/26/missing%20fort%20bend_1561605334865.JPG_7449114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man with autism who was reported missing has been found safe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man with autism who was reported missing has been located and is safe, authorities say.</p><p>The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating Thomas Bryan on Wednesday.</p><p>He was located on Thursday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/death-row-inmates-argue-kansas-abortion-ruling-means-they-can-t-be-executed" title="Death row inmates argue Kansas' abortion ruling means they can't be executed" data-articleId="415021447" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jail%20cell3_1560247209473.png_7381686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jail%20cell3_1560247209473.png_7381686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jail%20cell3_1560247209473.png_7381686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jail%20cell3_1560247209473.png_7381686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/jail%20cell3_1560247209473.png_7381686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Death row inmates argue Kansas' abortion ruling means they can't be executed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A recent Kansas Supreme Court ruling declaring that the state constitution protects access to abortion opened the door to a new legal attack on the death penalty.</p><p>Attorneys for five of the 10 men on death row in Kansas argue that the abortion decision means the state's courts can enforce the broad guarantees of "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" in the Bill of Rights in the Kansas Constitution. The lawyers contend the convicted killers cannot be executed because capital punishment violates their "inalienable" right to life.</p><p>RELATED: Madonna wants the Pope to know that Jesus supports abortion</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/starbucks-is-offering-bogo-drinks-today-only" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/starbucks%20for%20web_1561653079132.png_7450538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/starbucks%20for%20web_1561653079132.png_7450538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/starbucks%20for%20web_1561653079132.png_7450538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/starbucks%20for%20web_1561653079132.png_7450538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/27/starbucks%20for%20web_1561653079132.png_7450538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Starbucks is offering BOGO drinks today only</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-florida-law-authorizes-statewide-needle-exchanges-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/10/17/needle_1476725025365_2175709_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/10/17/needle_1476725025365_2175709_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/10/17/needle_1476725025365_2175709_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/10/17/needle_1476725025365_2175709_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/10/17/needle_1476725025365_2175709_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Florida law authorizes statewide needle exchanges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-wants-to-move-away-from-abstinence-only-sex-ed-may-teach-sex-ed-as-early-as-kindergarten" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/25/GETTY%20preschool_1556192854034.png_7169678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas wants to move away from abstinence-only sex ed, may teach sex ed as early as kindergarten</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/e-cigarettes-to-be-banned-at-most-indoor-workplaces-starting-july-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/17/vape-pen-getty_1537205693682_6085385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/17/vape-pen-getty_1537205693682_6085385_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/17/vape-pen-getty_1537205693682_6085385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/17/vape-pen-getty_1537205693682_6085385_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/09/17/vape-pen-getty_1537205693682_6085385_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>E-cigarettes to be banned at most indoor workplaces starting July 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/desantis-signs-bills-to-curb-human-trafficking-allow-needle-exchange-programs-for-drug-users" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1091804078_1561649915157_7450320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1091804078_1561649915157_7450320_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1091804078_1561649915157_7450320_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1091804078_1561649915157_7450320_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-1091804078_1561649915157_7450320_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeSantis signs bills to curb human trafficking, allow needle exchange programs for 