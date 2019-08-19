< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas man who killed boy to make room in house gets life Texas man who killed boy to make room in house gets life addthis:title="Texas man who killed boy to make room in house gets life"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424545975.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424545975");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424545975-424545923"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/angelina%20co%20jail_bobby%20woods%20jr_081919_1566235376418.png_7602134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/angelina%20co%20jail_bobby%20woods%20jr_081919_1566235376418.png_7602134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/angelina%20co%20jail_bobby%20woods%20jr_081919_1566235376418.png_7602134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/angelina%20co%20jail_bobby%20woods%20jr_081919_1566235376418.png_7602134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/angelina%20co%20jail_bobby%20woods%20jr_081919_1566235376418.png_7602134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424545975-424545923" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/angelina%20co%20jail_bobby%20woods%20jr_081919_1566235376418.png_7602134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/angelina%20co%20jail_bobby%20woods%20jr_081919_1566235376418.png_7602134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/angelina%20co%20jail_bobby%20woods%20jr_081919_1566235376418.png_7602134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/angelina%20co%20jail_bobby%20woods%20jr_081919_1566235376418.png_7602134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted Aug 19 2019 01:23PM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 01:24PM EDT

LUFKIN, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a Texas man who told police he drowned a 3-year-old boy because his girlfriend was pregnant and they needed room in the home, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. <p>Authorities say Bobby Woods Jr. told police that his girlfriend, Billie Jean Cuttler, was pregnant and that he wanted her 3-year-old nephew Mason Cuttler dead because they needed space at the home where several families lived. An attorney later said Cuttler wasn't pregnant.</p> <p>Woods was convicted Friday of capital murder for the 2015 death. More U.S. and World News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/19/Daniel_Pantaleo_0_7602622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/19/Daniel_Pantaleo_0_7602622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/19/Daniel_Pantaleo_0_7602622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/19/Daniel_Pantaleo_0_7602622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/19/Daniel_Pantaleo_0_7602622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo was fired for his role in the death of Eric Gardner." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD fires officer in Eric Garner chokehold death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 12:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaelo, who was accused of using a chokehold in the viral video death of Eric Garner in 2014, was fired by NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil. </p><p>O'Neill made his announcement Monday after five years of investigations and protests.</p><p>"What I want residents of New York City to understand is that there is accountability in the New York City Police Department," said O'Neill, speaking from police headquarters in lower Manhattan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/mexico-is-busing-asylum-seeking-migrants-to-southern-border" title="Mexico is busing asylum-seeking migrants to southern border" data-articleId="424526581" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/GettyImages-952863754_1566229312413_7602012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by David McNew/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mexico is busing asylum-seeking migrants to southern border</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Mexican government said Friday it is busing migrants who have applied for asylum in the United States to the southern Mexico state of Chiapas.</p><p>About 30,000 migrants have been sent back to northern Mexican border cities to await U.S. asylum hearings under a policy known as "Remain in Mexico" under which they have to wait for hearings months away. But few provisions have been made for them to be housed or seek legal representation, and many cities on the northern border are among the most dangerous in Mexico.</p><p>Mexico's National Immigration Institute said it used to move migrants south from Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros - two of the most dangerous cities on the northern border. Both cities are in northern Tamaulipas state across from Texas and are dominated by drug cartels.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/school-administrators-sued-for-using-permanent-marker-on-boys-head" title="School administrators sued for using permanent marker on boy's head" data-articleId="424564072" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Parents_sue_school_district_for_allegedl_0_7601379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Parents_sue_school_district_for_allegedl_0_7601379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Parents_sue_school_district_for_allegedl_0_7601379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Parents_sue_school_district_for_allegedl_0_7601379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/Parents_sue_school_district_for_allegedl_0_7601379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>School administrators sued for using permanent marker on boy's head</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 08:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 02:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Sunday against Pearland ISD, a school discipline clerk, head principal at Berry Miller Junior High Tony Barcelona, and teacher Jeanette Peterson after Peterson used a Sharpie to draw on a student’s head at the end of last school year.</p><p>Peterson allegedly told Juelz Trice, a seventh-grade student, that the design in his haircut violated Pearland ISD’s dress code policy. Juelz was not given a choice to avoid the punishment. NYPD fires officer in Eric Garner chokehold death

By FOX 5 NY STAFF

Posted Aug 19 2019 12:41PM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 02:37PM EDT

NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaelo, who was accused of using a chokehold in the viral video death of Eric Garner in 2014, was fired by NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil. O'Neill made his announcement Monday after five years of investigations and protests.

"What I want residents of New York City to understand is that there is accountability in the New York City Police Department," said O'Neill, speaking from police headquarters in lower Manhattan.

---

Mexico is busing asylum-seeking migrants to southern border

Posted Aug 19 2019 11:43AM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 11:44AM EDT

The Mexican government said Friday it is busing migrants who have applied for asylum in the United States to the southern Mexico state of Chiapas. About 30,000 migrants have been sent back to northern Mexican border cities to await U.S. asylum hearings under a policy known as "Remain in Mexico" under which they have to wait for hearings months away. But few provisions have been made for them to be housed or seek legal representation, and many cities on the northern border are among the most dangerous in Mexico.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute said it used to move migrants south from Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros - two of the most dangerous cities on the northern border. Both cities are in northern Tamaulipas state across from Texas and are dominated by drug cartels.

---

School administrators sued for using permanent marker on boy's head

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Aug 19 2019 08:27AM EDT
Updated Aug 19 2019 02:39PM EDT

A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Sunday against Pearland ISD, a school discipline clerk, head principal at Berry Miller Junior High Tony Barcelona, and teacher Jeanette Peterson after Peterson used a Sharpie to draw on a student's head at the end of last school year.

Peterson allegedly told Juelz Trice, a seventh-grade student, that the design in his haircut violated Pearland ISD's dress code policy. Juelz was not given a choice to avoid the punishment. It was either have his hair colored in, or go to In School Suspension.

"You give a 13-year-old the option of basically being humiliated, embarrassed, or going to ISS, that is a hard choice to make without calling your parents, or letting them know what's going on," his mother, Angela Washington said. The larger-than-life avocados, called Pura Vida, come with an equally massive price tag — up to $47 each. (Miami Fruit Website) 