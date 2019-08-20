< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas man allegedly tied boy, 6, to garage door using dog leash, hit him with hammer handle data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424714929-424714904" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/TOM%20GREEN%20COUNTY%20SO%20fox%20news_ronnie%20shane%20winans_082019_1566312441542.jpg_7604481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Posted Aug 20 2019 10:48AM EDT
Updated Aug 20 2019 10:50AM EDT id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424714929" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A Texas man was arrested on child abuse charges after he allegedly used a dog leash to tie a 6-year-old to a garage door and hit the child with a hammer, resulting in visible “contusions” to his legs, <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-boy-garage-door-leash-hammer-police">police said.</a></p> <p>Ronnie Shane Winans, 25, was arrested on suspicion of injuring a child with intent to commit bodily injury last week after a days-long investigation by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office found that he repeatedly abused a family relative over an undetermined period of time, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported.</p> <p>According to an affidavit obtained by the paper, police went to a residence on August 8 after receiving a report about child abuse in the home. A woman claimed that she noticed her son had visible bruises on both legs but the boy wouldn’t say how he got them.</p> <p>The responding officer took a look at the marks and noticed several linear bruises that were “consistent with blunt force trauma,” court documents revealed.</p> <p>During his observations, the victim reportedly told the deputy that a male relative “tied him to a door with a dog leash.”</p> <p>The following day, a second witness spoke to investigators and alleged that the boy was tied to a garage door by the waist while a man, later identified as Winans, went to the store. Winans told police in a subsequent interview that he did tie the boy to a leash but only “in an attempt to keep him from leaving the corner,” the Standard-Times reported.</p> <p>He claimed the leash “was not tight.”</p> <p>But a court affidavit stated that the boy told police the leash was so tight he “could not breathe.” It reportedly left a temporary mark on the victim's waist. A witness told police that the boy was tied up for “maybe 15 minutes.”</p> <p>Other reports of abuse surfaced during the police investigation. The boy claimed that clothes hangers and bottles were thrown at him but he declined to say why, telling authorities only “I was just asleep … and things happen.”</p> <p>A witness told police that she also witnessed Winans allegedly hit the child on his legs using the handle of a hammer, according to the affidavit.</p> <p>A search of the home turned up both a leash and a hammer that matched the descriptions of the objects allegedly used to harm the child, with one officer noting that the handle of the hammer “was consistent with the size and shape of the contusions” on the boy's legs.</p> <p>It was not immediately clear what the relationship between Winans and the victim was, but court documents obtained by the Standard-Times quote the boy referring to the suspect as “Daddy.”</p> <p>If convicted, Winans could face up to 10 years in prison.</p> <p><em>Get updates on this story from <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-boy-garage-door-leash-hammer-police">FOXNEWS.com</a>.</em></p> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/woman-allegedly-beat-elderly-parents-with-oxygen-tanks-and-poured-detergent-on-them" title="Woman allegedly beat elderly parents with oxygen tanks and poured detergent on them" data-articleId="424654263" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Woman_allegedly_beat_elderly_parents_wit_0_7603164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Woman_allegedly_beat_elderly_parents_wit_0_7603164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Woman_allegedly_beat_elderly_parents_wit_0_7603164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Woman_allegedly_beat_elderly_parents_wit_0_7603164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/19/Woman_allegedly_beat_elderly_parents_wit_0_7603164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Anne Cockrell, 42, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of beating her elderly parents with her mother’s cane and oxygen tanks, as well as pouring laundry detergent on them." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman allegedly beat elderly parents with oxygen tanks and poured detergent on them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Utah woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of beating her elderly parents with her mother’s cane and oxygen tanks, as well as pouring laundry detergent on them. </p><p>Anne Cockrell, 42, was arrested on two accounts of aggravated abuse of an elder and two counts of aggravated assault, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported , citing a probable cause statement. Both of her parents are over 65 years old. </p><p>A Salt Lake County Sheriff’s officer responded to a domestic call at a hotel in Midvale, Utah, where Cockrell’s parents were staying, the station reported. Cockrell was not at the scene when the officer arrived, the report said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/9-year-old-dies-from-mauling-by-3-dogs-on-detroit-s-west-side" title="9-year-old dies after mauling by 3 dogs on Detroit's west side" data-articleId="424661641" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/19/Neighbor__You_could_hear_the_screaming_o_0_7603766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/19/Neighbor__You_could_hear_the_screaming_o_0_7603766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/19/Neighbor__You_could_hear_the_screaming_o_0_7603766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/19/Neighbor__You_could_hear_the_screaming_o_0_7603766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/19/Neighbor__You_could_hear_the_screaming_o_0_7603766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A little girl was killed walking in an alley behind her house Monday afternoon by three dogs - their owner now in police custody." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>9-year-old dies after mauling by 3 dogs on Detroit's west side</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 07:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police were at the scene of a dog mauling that killed a child Monday on the city's west side.</p><p>A 9-year-old girl was mauled by three dogs in the 6000 block of Central Street near Smart between 4:30 and 5 p.m. A neighbor shot one of the dogs, according to Detroit Fire.</p><p>The girl had been walking through an alley when the dogs came out of the yard of a house nearby and attacked her. The dogs have been described as pit bulls or pit bull mixes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-searching-for-missing-17-year-old-houston-girl" title="Police searching for missing 17-year-old Houston girl" data-articleId="424639306" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/miss%20girl_1566247645797.JPG_7602472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/miss%20girl_1566247645797.JPG_7602472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/miss%20girl_1566247645797.JPG_7602472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/miss%20girl_1566247645797.JPG_7602472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/19/miss%20girl_1566247645797.JPG_7602472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police searching for missing 17-year-old Houston girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 04:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 09:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl that was last seen leaving the CPS Center in an unknown direction of travel.</p><p>According to HPD, the center is located at 6300 Chimney Rock. Petra Alvarez was last seen wearing blue shorts and a striped blouse.</p><p>Alvarez is described as being 5’6” and 130 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/search-ramps-up-for-2-missing-firefighters-in-florida-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/plane%20search_1566309954968.png_7604440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="plane search_1566309954968.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Search ramps up for 2 missing firefighters in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/children-adults-injured-in-seminole-county-mobile-home-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/mobile%20home%20fire_1566307246455.png_7604316_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="mobile home fire_1566307246455.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>7 kids, 3 adults injured in Seminole County mobile home fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-driver-shot-during-possible-road-rage-incident-in-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/citgo%20shooting_1566296709035.png_7603920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="citgo shooting_1566296709035.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Driver shot during possible road rage incident in Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gov-desantis-heading-to-orlando-to-discuss-opioid-epidemic"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/20/opioid%20drugs_1566295657134.png_7603918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="opioid drugs_1566295657134.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. 