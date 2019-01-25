< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story412469795" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412469795" data-article-version="1.0">Texas border town declares itself sanctuary city for the unborn: 'Here we will no longer murder'</h1>
</header> class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A Texas border city with a population of about 2,200 has <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-abortion-border-town-sanctuary-city-unborn">declared itself a sanctuary for the unborn</a></strong> and has banned abortion.</p>
<p>Waskom, Texas, which borders Louisiana 20 miles west of Shreveport, claims to be the first city in the nation to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn" by way of a resolution and ordinance unanimously passed by five members of the city council Tuesday night.</p>
<p>The ordinance makes organizations that perform abortions or assist in obtaining them "criminal organizations," such as Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, and others like <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p>
<p data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412469795-392448010" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:37AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-412469795" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412469795" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A Texas border city with a population of about 2,200 has <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-abortion-border-town-sanctuary-city-unborn">declared itself a sanctuary for the unborn</a></strong> and has banned abortion.</p> <p>Waskom, Texas, which borders Louisiana 20 miles west of Shreveport, claims to be the first city in the nation to become a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn" by way of a resolution and ordinance unanimously passed by five members of the city council Tuesday night.</p> <p>The ordinance makes organizations that perform abortions or assist in obtaining them "criminal organizations," such as Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, and others like them.</p> <p>It was modeled after the city of Roswell, New Mexico's resolution declaring it a "sanctuary city for the unborn." But the Texas ordinance goes even further because it bans abortions within city limits.</p> <p>"The Supreme Court erred in Roe v. Wade when it said that pregnant women have a constitutional right to abort their pre-born children," the ordinance reads, in part.</p> <p>Mark Lee Dickson, director of Right to Life of East Texas, presented the idea to the city council, frustrated that elected officials in Austin weren't passing any "meaningful legislation that protects unborn life."</p> <p>"This is why we had to take things into our own hands and take it to the grassroots level," Dickson told Fox News. "Due to the recent pro-life legislation in Louisiana being so strong and due to the risk of an abortion clinic one day moving to Waskom, Texas, we decided to do something to protect the city, which was passing an ordinance outlawing abortion in Waskom, Texas."</p> <p>Dickson added that in the past an abortion clinic was looking to move to Waskom, which would have served a 200-mile radius, making it an abortion destination.</p> <p>In the city, known as "The Gateway of Texas," Dickson said city officials would not make it a destination for abortion but instead focus on the Bible verse Amos 5:15, which says, "Hate evil, and love good, and establish justice in the gate."</p> <p>The move came two days after a right to life group held a rally with the First Baptist Church of Waskom against abortion.</p> <p><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFirstBaptistChurchWaskom%2Fvideos%2F402902426972145%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe></p> <p>"What city, what county, what state, is saying to the federal government, 'here, we will no longer murder our babies?'" said Rusty Thomas, the national director of Operation Save America, a Christian conservative group. "Hey, Washington, D.C., you can do whatever you want to do. For this town, we're saying no babies will be aborted. Not under our watch."</p> <p>Dr. Ivy Shelton, the pastor, was not able to attend the meeting because he is at the Southern Baptist Convention in Birmingham, Ala., but he supports the measure.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/texas-abortion-border-town-sanctuary-city-unborn">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> <p><u><strong>Read more U.S. AND WORLD news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/target-now-offering-same-day-delivery-on-thousands-of-items">Target now offering same-day delivery on thousands of items</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-governor-signs-controversial-save-chick-fil-a-bill-into-law">Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/number-of-mexican-immigrants-in-the-us-illegally-declines-1">Number <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"U.S. and World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402481" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More U.S. and World News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/target-now-offering-same-day-delivery-on-thousands-of-items" title="Target now offering same-day delivery on thousands of items"
>
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Target now offering same-day delivery on thousands of items</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 09:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX BUSINESS - Target is now offering same-day delivery on thousands of items for $9.99 per order, a move that indicates the retailer is joining the heated delivery war with Amazon and Walmart.</p><p>The retail giant incorporated Shipt, a delivery startup it purchased nearly two years ago, on its website. Before Thursday, Target shoppers who wanted to receive their items the same day had to go on Shipt’s website and pay a $99 annual membership fee or $14 for a monthly membership (an option that is still available).</p><p>Target said the new same-day option will cover 65,000 items. Those who use Target’s loyalty card will get a 5 percent discount. The retailer said in a press release that customers can receive their deliveries in “as soon as an hour” after placing their order.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-governor-signs-controversial-save-chick-fil-a-bill-into-law" title="Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:26AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed the so-called “Save Chick-fil-A” bill into law, a new provision that supporters say defends the fast-food restaurant and protects religious freedoms. Opponents have argued it discriminates against the LGBT community.</p><p>Abbott, a Republican, did not hold a public signing ceremony, but he had signaled his support through a tweet a few weeks ago, DallasNews.com reported.</p><p>On May 20, Abbott tweeted a picture of a Chick-fil-A soft drink in front of a laptop showing a news article with the headline “'Save Chick-fil-A' bill heads to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk” and wrote, “So. What are the odds I’ll sign the Chick-fil-A bill? I’ll let you know after dinner. @ChickfilA #txlege”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/police-in-pursuit-of-stolen-car-in-el-monte-area" title="Police in pursuit of stolen car in El Monte area" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/chase%20061219_1560399999657.JPG_7391558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/chase%20061219_1560399999657.JPG_7391558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/chase%20061219_1560399999657.JPG_7391558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/chase%20061219_1560399999657.JPG_7391558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/chase%20061219_1560399999657.JPG_7391558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police in pursuit of stolen car in El Monte area</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Oscar Flores, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement is in pursuit of a stolen car in the El Monte area Wednesday night.</p><p>In a bizarre move, the suspect entered a mobile home park in the 12700 block of Elliott Avenue in El Monte and has continued to circle around the property.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/attractions/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-to-open-thursday-at-universal-orlando-resort">
<figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/Universal%20Orlando%20Resort_hagrid%201_061219_1560358145836.png_7387895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');">
<img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Universal Orlando Resort_hagrid 1_061219_1560358145836.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' to open Thursday at Universal Orlando Resort</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-spotted-swimming-near-shoreline-at-pensacola-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/manatee%20on%20beach%20for%20web_1560424224545.png_7392072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Tyler Seibel" title="manatee on beach for web_1560424224545.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Manatee spotted swimming near shoreline at Pensacola Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/multiple-injuries-after-2-vehicle-crash-on-state-road-535"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/crash_1560421059355_7391852_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="crash_1560421059355.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Multiple injuries after 2-vehicle crash on State Road 535</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/bodies-found-after-plane-crashes-into-lake-maitland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/PLANE3_1560420677744_7391847_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PLANE3_1560420677744.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bodies found after plane crashes into Lake Maitland</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/texas-border-town-declares-itself-sanctuary-city-for-the-unborn-here-we-will-no-longer-murder-"
>
<figure class="thumb">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/01/25/texas%20flag_1548440348386.jpg_6674872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Texas border town declares itself sanctuary city for the unborn: 'Here we will no longer murder'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/ariana-grande-donates-250g-of-atlanta-concert-proceeds-to-planned-parenthood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ariana&#x20;Grande&#x20;preforms&#x20;at&#x20;Billboard&#x20;Women&#x20;In&#x20;Music&#x20;2018&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mike&#x20;Coppola&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Billboard&#x20;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/nfl-legend-herschel-walker-slams-california-bill-aiming-to-give-health-care-benefits-to-some-illegal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/governor-desantis-on-president-trump-florida-really-has-been-his-home-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/08/31/GettyImages-1008610704_1535727081009_5992838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;listens&#x20;as&#x20;Florida&#x20;GOP&#x20;gubernatorial&#x20;candidate&#x20;Ron&#x20;DeSantis&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Make&#x20;America&#x20;Great&#x20;Again&#x20;Rally&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Florida&#x20;State&#x20;Fair&#x20;Grounds&#x20;Expo&#x20;Hall&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Tampa&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor DeSantis on President Trump: 'Florida really has been his home'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/law-enforcement-searching-for-missing-and-endangered-man-in-haines-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/haines%20city%20pd_missing_061319_1560436731466.png_7393308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 