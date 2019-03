Officials are responding to the scene of a small plane crash in the Cincinnati suburb of Madeira

Madeira Fire Chief Steve Ashbrock tells WXIX-TV that the crash happened near the Kenwood Country Club on Rollymeade Avenue around 3:30 p.m. (CDT) and there is at least one fatality. Ashbook said everyone who lives in the home is accounted for and safe. It remained unclear how many occupants were inside the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration has identified the plane as a multi-engine Piper Navajo (PA 31) aircraft. FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.