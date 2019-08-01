WREG-TV reports both of the people who died Tuesday morning were Walmart employees. WHBQ-TV reports one person was found dead in the store and another found dead in the parking lot.
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto tells WATN-TV the officer was hit in his bulletproof vest and not seriously injured.
For customers and bystanders, the shooting turned a sleepy early morning into a panic at the Walmart Supercenter in Southaven, a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee.
Carlos Odom, 35, said he usually comes to the Walmart to visit his cousin, who works there, and was leaving at about 6:30 a.m. when he heard more than a dozen shots.
“I just hear gunshots,” Odom said. “Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow. Pow.”
“When the cops run into the Walmart, you hear more gunshots,” Odom said. “After that, it stopped.”
Odom said he ran out into the parking lot and later spoke by phone with his cousin, who told him one of the victims was an employee, and the gunman worked there as well.
Phil Cox, 70, said had just bought some nasal spray and was in the parking lot when he thought he heard a gunshot, and then saw a man run into the store. He got into his truck to leave as police began arriving.
“Everything went crazy at that point,” Cox said, expressing sympathy for employees. “It’s just hard to believe what happened here, but it seems like it’s happening everywhere.”
The Walmart is in a large shopping complex at a busy exit off Interstate 55 in Southaven, a suburb of 55,000 people which lies just south of the state line from Memphis, Tennessee. A massive police presence surrounded the store Tuesday morning, with a large part of the parking lot blocked off by yellow crime tape. Reporters saw employees gather in a circle and pray after the shooting, as police continued to swarm the scene.
A woman answering the phone at the Southaven Police Department Tuesday morning said “we have ongoing emergencies” and no one was available to provide information.
Walmart did not immediately respond to phone calls and online requests for information early Tuesday.
Posted Aug 01 2019 11:58PM EDT
Burger King will begin selling the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide next week after a successful test run in seven markets.
From next Thursday until September, Burger King will offer delivery and mobile customers two sandwiches - an original Whopper and an Impossible Whopper - for $7 so they can compare them.
The rollout to 7,000 U.S. locations will be for a limited time, a typical practice in the fast food industry for new products. The chain won't say how many of the soy-based burgers it's sold since first introducing them in April, but did say it's enticing more people to enter its stores.
Posted Aug 01 2019 10:59AM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 05:46PM EDT
A grand jury had not yet decided to pursue a criminal case against a father who left his twin one-year-old children in a hot car in the Bronx. The children died.
Juan Rodriguez, 39, was joined by his wife and three children in Bronx Criminal Court Thursday.
The Bronx district attorney's office was investigating Rodriguez's claim that he forgot his babies were inside the vehicle while he worked his eight-hour shift.
Posted Aug 01 2019 03:52PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 12:12AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on the crash of a Navy fighter jet in California (all times local):
12:40 p.m.
The U.S. Navy says it has confirmed the death of the pilot in the crash of a fighter jet in the California desert.