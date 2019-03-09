< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Fu-s-and-world-news%2Fsenior-dog-grieving-the-loss-of-its-owner-attends-funeral width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story393936022" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393936022" data-article-version="1.0">Senior dog grieving the loss of her owner attends funeral</h1>
</header> cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393936022-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: 1 Day Ranch </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/09/dog%20at%20funeral%20for%20web_1552159521826.png_6875961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393936022-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog at funeral for web_1552159521826.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/09/dog%20at%20funeral%203_1552159584409.jpg_6875963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393936022-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog at funeral 3_1552159584409.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/09/dog%20at%20funeral2_1552159561461.jpg_6875962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393936022-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dog at funeral2_1552159561461.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-393936022-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/09/dog%20at%20funeral%20for%20web_1552159521826.png_6875961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: 1 Day Ranch" title="dog at funeral for web_1552159521826.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: 1 Day Ranch</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/09/dog%20at%20funeral%203_1552159584409.jpg_6875963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: 1 Day Ranch" title="dog at funeral 3_1552159584409.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: 1 Day Ranch</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/09/dog%20at%20funeral2_1552159561461.jpg_6875962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: 1 Day Ranch" title="dog at funeral2_1552159561461.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Photo credit: 1 Day Ranch</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript"> window.inLineAdCode = window.inLineAdCode || {}; window.inLineAdCode['_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD'] = <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 09 2019 02:27PM EST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 09 2019 02:39PM EST</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-393936022" style="display: none;">
</div> (FOX 35 NEWS)</strong> - A dedicated senior dog who recently lost her owner attended the funeral to say good-bye.</p><p>Sam the Labrador retriever is now in the care of <a href="https://www.facebook.com/1DayRanch/">1 Day Ranch i</a>n Oklahoma who escorted her to the service. The rescue says when Sam's owner, Arther, died, she stayed by his side and refused to leave, even trying to wake him up.</p><p> </p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="764" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F1DayRanch%2Fposts%2F2276654659058089&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office called 1 Day Ranch to come get Sam so they could remove Arthur's body from the home.

On Friday, Sam was able to see her owner for the last time.

"This morning we had the privilege of escorting Sam to her dad’s funeral. She wanted to look nice, so she wore a pretty pink scarf," 1 Day Ranch wrote in a post on Facebook. "We allowed her to see Arthur one last time when they opened the casket. She was interested at first, she definitely recognized his face... but it was different from before, she knew that he was no longer there."

Sam is now in the care of 1 Day Ranch. It's not known if she will be adopted out or stay with the rescue.

