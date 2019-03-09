Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office called 1 Day Ranch to come get Sam so they could remove Arthur's body from the home.
On Friday, Sam was able to see her owner for the last time.
"This morning we had the privilege of escorting Sam to her dad’s funeral. She wanted to look nice, so she wore a pretty pink scarf," 1 Day Ranch wrote in a post on Facebook. "We allowed her to see Arthur one last time when they opened the casket. She was interested at first, she definitely recognized his face... but it was different from before, she knew that he was no longer there."
Sam is now in the care of 1 Day Ranch. It's not known if she will be adopted out or stay with the rescue.