The hit reboot of "Roseanne" was famously canceled in May 2018 after Barr, 66, posted a series of tweets deemed racist and Islamophobic, including one likening former President Barack Obama's aide Valerie Jarrett to someone from "Planet of the Apes" and the Islamic Brotherhood.

Barr initially took responsibility for the remark, which she has alternately blamed on using Ambien and supporting President Trump, but now she believes the former first lady is behind her getting the reboot the boot.

"[Obama] said, 'This tweet is unforgivable.' That's what I was told and I tend to believe it, because the woman who fired me is now working with the Obamas at Netflix," Barr fumed to The Sunday Times (via The Sun). Barr appeared to be referring to Channing Dungey, the former ABC Entertainment president responsible for canceling "Roseanne." Netflix hired her late last year to work on original programming, including content from the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions.

