Rossello, a Democrat elected in 2016, is the first governor to xxxxxx in the modern history of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of more than 3 million American citizens.
Under Puerto Rico's constitution, the secretary of state would normally assume the governorship, but since Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin became one of more than a dozen officials to resign in the uproar over the leak, leadership of the island would fall to Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez. She would become Puerto Rico's second female governor.
In the 889 pages of conversation leaked on July 13, the chat participants mocked their constituents, including survivors of Maria, and made offensive remarks about women, with Rossello calling one a "whore."
The men also talked about politics and government contracts, and authorities this week issued search warrants for their cellphones in an investigation into whether they illegally divulged confidential government information. Lawmakers also began exploring the possibility of impeachment.
Over the weekend, Rossello posted a video on Facebook in which he announced he would not seek re-election in 2020 or continue as head of his pro-statehood political party, but his refusal to resign further angered Puerto Ricans and led to a colossal demonstration Monday on one of the capital's main highways.
Pressure on Rossello to step down included calls from Puerto Rico music stars Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny and Residente and a string of U.S. politicians, including members of Congress from both parties and several Democratic presidential candidates.
The upheaval comes as the island tries to restructure part of $70 billion in debt and cope with a 13-year recession that has led to an exodus of nearly half a million people to the U.S. mainland in the past decade. Many Puerto Ricans are resentful over the resulting pension cuts, school closings and other austerity measures.
The economic crisis is in part a result of previous administrations -- including that of Rossello's father, Pedro -- that overspent, overestimated revenue and borrowed millions as the island sank deeper into debt. In 2017, Puerto Rico filed for the equivalent of bankruptcy. Congress approved a financial package, and a federal board is overseeing the island's finances.
An MIT graduate with a doctorate in genetics, Rossello spent much of his time as governor fighting austerity measures and seeking federal funds after Maria devastated the island in September 2017, causing thousands of deaths and more than $100 billion in damage.
Nearly two years later, some 30,000 homes still have tarp roofs, power outages remain common, and Puerto Rico has received less than a third of the roughly $40 billion pledged by the U.S. government. Rossello complained earlier this year of unfair treatment and a hostile attitude from some U.S. officials.
The public's confidence has also been rocked by a recent string of corruption arrests involving such figures as the island's former education secretary and the one-time chief of health services. ------ Associated Press writers Mariela Santos in San Juan and Michael Weissenstein in Havana contributed to this report.
A man in California arrested in the death of his wife earlier this month reportedly told sheriff's detectives he beat her with a concrete block while claiming it was protecting her from a group of "brutal, powerful" people who had infected him with mayonnaise.
Nathaniel Robertson, 46, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of his 57-year-old wife, Lidia. Robertson was arrested on July 12 after his wife found dead with blunt force trauma injuries and blood was discovered splattered at the entrance to their home.
In court documents obtained by KGET, sheriff's deputies said the 57-year-old was discovered the previous day with "major head trauma," surrounded by a large pool of blood with a large concrete block next to her.
The disappearance of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews shortly after singing "Jingle Bells" with classmates at a 1984 Christmas concert stunned this rural town in northern Colorado. Her case attracted the attention of the White House, and came at a time when the faces of missing children across the nation were being placed on milk cartons.
On Thursday, police announced that human remains found by construction workers earlier this week were that of the little girl who would have been 47 now, answering one question that has haunted police and others for decades but reigniting a gnawing mystery of what exactly led to her demise.
Jonelle, a member of the Franklin Middle School Honor Choir, stood on a garland-adorned staircase during the concert, sporting short, thick dark hair and smiling slightly, perhaps shyly. She was a 7th grader, active at the Sunny View Church of the Nazarene.
As the Trump administration moves to resume execution of federal inmates on death row, there is one Houstonian more entitled to object than any other.
In 1992, Anthony Graves was falsely accused of murdering a family of six in Sommerville. Before his complete exoneration, he endured 18 and a half years on the Texas death row.
"The 6,640 days they did this to me, I was innocent every day, every day, every day and I watched men around me just lose their minds, cut their throats, hanging themselves, overdosing on their medications because they couldn't take the conditions we were existing under," said Graves.