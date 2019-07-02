< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. NASA tests Orion launch abort system"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/nasa-to-test-orion-launch-abort-system-tuesday">Success! NASA tests Orion launch abort system</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/woman-4-children-hurt-in-hit-and-run-crash-in-orlando"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/pine%20hills%20crash_1562067500762.png_7463860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woman, 4 children hurt in hit-and-run crash in Orlando"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/woman-4-children-hurt-in-hit-and-run-crash-in-orlando">Woman, 4 children hurt in hit-and-run crash in Orlando</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/the-bean-vandalized-in-millennium-park-7-in-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/graffiti-the-bean-BLURRED_1562069529399_7464155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'The Bean' vandalized in Millennium Park, 7 in custody"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/the-bean-vandalized-in-millennium-park-7-in-custody">'The Bean' vandalized in Millennium Park, 7 in custody</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy">Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/nasa-to-test-orion-launch-abort-system-tuesday">Success! NASA tests Orion launch abort system</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/woman-4-children-hurt-in-hit-and-run-crash-in-orlando">Woman, 4 children hurt in hit-and-run crash in Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/the-bean-vandalized-in-millennium-park-7-in-custody">'The Bean' vandalized in Millennium Park, 7 in custody</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/news/local-news/clearwater-man-fights-off-shark-while-spearfishing-in-the-bahamas">Clearwater man fights off shark while spearfishing in the Bahamas</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/weather/weather-forecast-july-2-2019">Heat index stays in the triple digits for another sizzling Tuesday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/worldcup">Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW | my65</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: President Trump isn't taking 'no tanks' for an answer on the Fourth of July President Trump isn't taking 'no tanks' for an answer on the Fourth of July addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/president-trump-isn-t-taking-no-tanks-for-an-answer-on-the-fourth-of-july" addthis:title="President Trump isn't taking 'no tanks' for an answer on the Fourth of July"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415860516.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415860516");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415860516-415860216"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070219_1562078645217.png_7464772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070219_1562078645217.png_7464772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070219_1562078645217.png_7464772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070219_1562078645217.png_7464772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070219_1562078645217.png_7464772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415860516-415860216" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070219_1562078645217.png_7464772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070219_1562078645217.png_7464772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070219_1562078645217.png_7464772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070219_1562078645217.png_7464772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/02/WHITE%20HOUSE_president%20trump_070219_1562078645217.png_7464772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Posted Jul 02 2019 10:45AM EDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 10:52AM EDT class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/GETTY%20beer_1556988601069.png_7219098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Free 'Tow to Go' program in affect for July 4th</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/be-mindful-of-sparkler-safety-this-fourth-of-july"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/sparklers_1562025275600_7461979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Be mindful of sparkler safety this Fourth of July</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/inmates-will-be-dog-cuddlers-on-the-4th-during-fireworks"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/brevard-sheriff-dog-shelter_1562017685655_7461452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Inmates will be dog-cuddlers on Fourth of July</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/conservationists-warn-fourth-of-july-beachgoers-not-to-disturb-sea-turtle-nests"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Keep an eye out for sea turtle nests on July 4th</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/thousands-of-fireworks-recalled-due-to-being-overloaded-with-explosives"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Thousands of fireworks recalled</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - President Donald Trump isn't taking "no tanks" for an answer on the Fourth of July.</p><p>He said Monday that a display of U.S. military tanks will be part of a special event he's headlining July 4 in Washington, and an Associated Press photographer saw at least two M1A1 Abrams tanks and two Bradley Fighting Vehicles on flatcars in a railyard at the southeastern edge of Washington.</p><p>Military police were guarding the vehicles, which were visible to passers-by on nearby paths.</p><p>A U.S. official told the AP that the military vehicles to be used in the July 4 event were being stored at the railyard.</p><p>Trump had wanted a military parade of tanks and other equipment in the District of Columbia after he witnessed a similar parade on Bastille Day in Paris in 2017 . That plan eventually was scuttled, partly because of cost, though Trump apparently held on to the idea.</p><p>Local officials also had objected because of the damage the heavy armored tanks could do to city streets.</p><p>"We're going to have some tanks stationed outside," Trump said Monday from the Oval Office, appearing to acknowledge local officials' earlier concerns.</p><p>He offered no specifics on where the vehicles would be located.</p><p>"You've got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks," he said. "So we have to put them in certain areas, but we have the brand new Sherman tanks and we have the brand new Abrams tanks."</p><p>Sherman tanks were the tank most widely used by the U.S. during World War II, but they have been out of service for decades. The M1A1 Abrams tank is currently the main U.S. battle tank.</p><p>Two M1A1 Abrams tanks and two Bradley Fighting Vehicles will be on display as part of Trump's "Salute to America" event, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the exhibits have not been made public.</p><p>The Abrams tanks weigh more than 60 tons apiece and were been shipped on railroad freight cars, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, the nearest Army base that has them. The White House declined to release more specific information.</p><p>Trump recalled his visit earlier this year to a plant in Lima, Ohio, where M1A1 Abrams tanks are refurbished. The plant had been at risk for closure but remained online due to Trump's investments in defense spending.</p><p>"We have some incredible equipment, military equipment on display - brand new," Trump said. "And we're very proud of it. You know we're making a lot of new tanks right now. We're building a lot of new tanks in Lima, Ohio - our great tank factory that people wanted to close down until I got elected and I stopped it from being closed down, and now it's a very productive facility."</p><p>Thursday's events are also expected to include a military demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and other aircraft.</p><p>"We're going to have a great Fourth of July in Washington, D.C. It'll be like no other," Trump said. "It'll be special and I hope a lot of people come. And it's going to be about this country and it's a salute to America."</p><p>"I'm going to say a few words and we're going to have planes going overhead, the best fighter jets in the world and other planes, too," he said.</p><p>Trump plans to deliver a speech at the Lincoln Memorial during his "Salute to America," which has been added to the regular schedule of Independence Day events in the nation's capital. The annual fireworks display will go off closer to the Lincoln Memorial instead of the Washington Monument, as has been the long-standing tradition.</p><p>The event is open to the public and free of charge, but a ticket-only area in front of the memorial is being set aside for VIPs, including members of Trump's family, friends and members of the military, the White House said.</p><p>Last year, Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, hosted service members and their families at a picnic on the White House lawn and the president addressed guests from the balcony. No similar event is being planned this year.</p><p>Federal lawmakers, local officials and others have voiced concerns that Trump could alter the tone of what traditionally is a nonpartisan celebration of America's independence from the British by delivering a political speech. More U.S. and World News Stories src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_to_pull_incentives_for_Nike_plant_0_7464333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_to_pull_incentives_for_Nike_plant_0_7464333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_to_pull_incentives_for_Nike_plant_0_7464333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_to_pull_incentives_for_Nike_plant_0_7464333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/Ducey_to_pull_incentives_for_Nike_plant_0_7464333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 10's Marcy Jones reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The City of Goodyear was celebrating after the West Valley city put the finishing touches on a deal with Nike, but now those plans might be in jeopardy due to outrage over another Nike story making headlines. </p><p>Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted early Tuesday morning his disappointment with Nike after the sports apparel company decided to pull a new USA-themed sneaker. </p><p>Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike. 3/</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-claims-migrants-forced-to-drink-from-toilets" title="Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers" data-articleId="415775750" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Border_patrol_secret_Facebook_group_repo_0_7463488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Border_patrol_secret_Facebook_group_repo_0_7463488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Border_patrol_secret_Facebook_group_repo_0_7463488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Border_patrol_secret_Facebook_group_repo_0_7463488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/Border_patrol_secret_Facebook_group_repo_0_7463488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 12:21AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made a claim that border police agents are forcing migrants to drink out of toilets.</p><p>After visiting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Texas, Ocasio-Cortez says officers were keeping women in cells with no water, forcing them to drink out of toilets.</p><p>She said people of all ages are being mistreated there, and guards laughed at migrants in front of certain members of congress.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/cbp-condemns-disturbing-private-facebook-group-with-reported-graphic-posts-by-employees" title="CBP condemns ‘disturbing' private Facebook group with reported graphic posts by employees" data-articleId="415723648" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/CBP_condemns____disturbing____private_Fa_0_7461314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/CBP_condemns____disturbing____private_Fa_0_7461314_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/CBP_condemns____disturbing____private_Fa_0_7461314_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/CBP_condemns____disturbing____private_Fa_0_7461314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/CBP_condemns____disturbing____private_Fa_0_7461314_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The report, published Monday by ProPublica, said the private Facebook group had accumulated about 9,500 members since being created in 2016." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CBP condemns ‘disturbing' private Facebook group with reported graphic posts by employees</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 03:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement Monday in response to an online report that found alleged current and former border patrol agents joking about the deaths of migrants and making derogatory comments about Latino members of Congress in a secret Facebook group.</p><p>The report, published Monday by the nonprofit news organization ProPublica , said the private Facebook group had accumulated roughly 9,500 members since being created in August 2016.</p><p>According to the story, members discussed throwing burritos at lawmakers visiting a detention facility in Texas on Monday. In another post reported by ProPublica, a disturbing photo illustration depicted Rep. 