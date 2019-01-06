Police search for two men wanted for felony shoplifting

- Police in Myrtle Beach are searching for two men wanted for a felony shoplifting of $2,000 to $10,000.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department sys that 26-year-old Carl Anthony Geilfuss and 28-year-old Theo Jamal Williams are the men wanted.

They advise that you never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. They say to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department in regards to reference case 18-024765 if you know the whereabouts of the subjects.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.