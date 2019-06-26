< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414827529" data-article-version="1.0">Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414827529" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-release-last-known-footage-of-missing-university-of-utah-student-mackenzie-lueck" data-title="Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/police-release-last-known-footage-of-missing-university-of-utah-student-mackenzie-lueck" addthis:title="Police release 'last known footage' of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414827529.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414827529");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414827529-414827345"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414827529-414827345" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/26/SLC%20POLICE_missing%20student_062619_1561562043373.png_7445789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414827529" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Police in Salt Lake City Tuesday released what they called <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/salt-lake-city-police-release-last-known-footage-of-missing-university-of-utah-student">"the last known footage" of Mackenzie Lueck,</a> a University of Utah student who disappeared after ordering a Lyft and being dropped off at a local park last week.</p><p>Images taken from surveillance cameras at Salt Lake City International Airport showed Lueck at the airport between 2:09 and 2:40 a.m. June 17, about twenty minutes before a Lyft driver dropped her off at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake, police said.</p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Pictures of Mackenzie Lueck at the Salt Lake City International airport on June 17, 2019. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/missingperson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#missingperson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mackenzielueck?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mackenzielueck</a> <a href="https://t.co/PRxftHRKRW">pic.twitter.com/PRxftHRKRW</a></p> — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) <a href="https://twitter.com/slcpd/status/1143609750195560449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 25, 2019</a></blockquote><p><br> </p><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>"Over the course of approximately 31 minutes, Mackenzie walked from the jetway to catch the Lyft with a quick stop to pick up her luggage," Salt Lake City Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt told reporters Tuesday. "She did not appear to talk to anyone in the airport."</p><p>"This is the last known footage we have of her," he added.</p><p>Lueck, 23, flew to Salt Lake City from Los Angeles after attending a funeral. Doubt said she was last seen meeting an unknown person at the park.</p><p>"At this time we cannot confirm the make and model of the vehicle that picked up Mackenzie or the description of the person at Hatch Park on June 17. The description we have is vague. It could have been a male or a female," Doubt said, adding: "We have exhausted all avenues of determining that information and ask that person to please call us."</p><p>Doubt said the Lyft driver who dropped off Lueck at the park eight miles from her apartment told investigators she did not seem in distress when she met the person at around 3 a.m. The Lyft driver has been cleared as a potential suspect, police said.</p><p>"After discussions with her family and friends we see no indication that she has gone off the grid before,"Doubt said. "This kind of behavior is uncharacteristic for her according to them."</p><p>"In regards to her online activities, we are aware of this aspect and continue to look into all facets of her life for leads to her disappearance."</p><p>Lueck's parents said they last heard from her around 1 a.m. on June 17, when Mackenzie texted them and told them her flight had landed.</p><p>Doubt told reporters that the Salt Lake City Police Department has had three prior interactions with Lueck.</p><p>"Those interactions consisted of a moving violation in 2015, an assault a year ago and found property six months ago," Doubt said without elaborating on any of the incidents.</p><p>"There is no indication that any of these interactions are connected with her disappearance and all of those cases are resolved."</p><p>He added, "She has not made any contact with the Salt Lake City Police Department since she picked up her found property in January 2019."</p><p>The police department created a dedicated tip line specifically for Lueck's case on Monday and Doubt said police already received more than 125 tips.</p><p>He encouraged others with information to call the tip line at (801) 799-4420.</p><p>"We encourage the public to help us answer these lingering questions, such as who is the person she met at Hatch Park? Does Mackenzie have an alternate phone that she has used in the past or is using? Does she have social media accounts that we don't know about? Is anyone in contact with Mackenzie online currently or within the last week?"</p><p>He added that detectives continue to work "around the clock" on the case that is "a very high priority for us."</p><p>Lueck is a part-time student in her senior year majoring in kinesiology and pre-nursing. She has been a student at the university since 2014 and is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.</p><p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report. </em></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/salt-lake-city-police-release-last-known-footage-of-missing-university-of-utah-student">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.</a></strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var More U.S. and World News Stories

Delta Air Lines allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans
Posted Jun 26 2019 09:59AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 11:26AM EDT
FOX NEWS — Delta Air Lines is allowing passengers to rebook or cancel their Dominican Republic travel plans without incurring additional fees amid ongoing reports of mysterious illnesses and deaths in the country.

Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony has undergone over 15 procedures, family says
Posted Jun 26 2019 08:53AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 11:24AM EDT
The 5-year-old boy thrown from the third floor balcony at the Mall of America earlier this year has undergone more than 15 medical procedures or surgeries and remains in intensive care due to his injuries and severe complications from the fall, his family says.

House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis
By ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM, Associated Press
Posted Jun 25 2019 11:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 07:23AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - It took last-minute changes and a full-court press by top Democratic leaders, but the House passed with relative ease Tuesday a $4.5 billion emergency border aid package to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children detained after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(DELTA file)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Delta Air Lines allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS — Delta Air Lines is allowing passengers to rebook or cancel their Dominican Republic travel plans without incurring additional fees amid ongoing reports of mysterious illnesses and deaths in the country.</p><p>Citing the “recent events in Punta Cana,” a message posted to Delta’s Advisories page says travel may be “impacted to/from/through” Punta Cana and the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ).</p><p>The airline is now giving passengers three options ahead of Dominican Republic travel plans booked through Aug. 15: Remain on the flight, change the flight dates, or cancel the itinerary altogether.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/boy-thrown-from-mall-of-america-balcony-has-undergone-over-15-procedures-family-says" title="Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony has undergone over 15 procedures, family says" data-articleId="414828225" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit Zariah Hicks" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony has undergone over 15 procedures, family says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 5-year-old boy thrown from the third floor balcony at the Mall of America earlier this year has undergone more than 15 medical procedures or surgeries and remains in intensive care due to his injuries and severe complications from the fall, his family says. </p><p>In an update posted to their GoFundMe page Wednesday, the family said the boy, known only as Landen, has had surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg and removal of his spleen, as well as procedures for fluid in his lungs and stomach and facial and skill fractures. He also had a stent placed in a vein that runs through his liver “because of the serious complications he continues to endure,” they said. </p><p>His family is still unsure when he will be able to return home. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/house-passes-emergency-funding-bill-for-migrant-care-crisis" title="House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis" data-articleId="414797194" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-1155684453_1561518354890_7445069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House passes emergency funding bill for migrant care crisis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - It took last-minute changes and a full-court press by top Democratic leaders, but the House passed with relative ease Tuesday a $4.5 billion emergency border aid package to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children detained after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.</p><p>The bill passed along party lines after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quelled a mini-revolt by progressives and Hispanic lawmakers who sought significant changes to the legislation. New provisions added to the bill Tuesday were more modest than what those lawmakers had sought, but the urgent need for the funding - to prevent the humanitarian emergency on the border from turning into a debacle - appeared to outweigh any lingering concerns.</p><p>The 230-195 vote sets up a showdown with the Republican-led Senate, which may try instead to force Democrats to send Trump a different, and broadly bipartisan, companion measure in coming days as the chambers race to wrap up the must-do legislation by the end of the week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 